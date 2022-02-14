James “Jim” O. Petrey of Williamsburg, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at the age of 79 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late Noble and Mary (nee Grubbs) Petrey in Harlan, Kentucky on January 31, 1942.

Jim is survived by his loving daughter Tonia Kay Cahill of Williamsburg, Ohio; his loving grandchildren Ryan Petrey of Williamsburg, Ohio, Ronald Petrey Jr. of Amelia, Ohio, and Jessica Cahill (Kenon) of Williamsburg, Ohio; his brother Elbert (Judy) Petrey of Boone County, Kentucky; his half brother Darrell Petrey of Somerset, Kentucky. He also leaves behind his partner of nearly 30 years Karen McRoberts of Sardinia, Ohio; niece Pam (Scott) Garner of Valdosta, Georgia; and his beloved canine companion Sherlock; along with all his extended family.

In addition to his parents Jim was preceded in death by his son Ronald J. Petrey, and sister Rose Hall.

Jim was passionate about fishing, and proud of his career at Seimens where he retired after 30+ years of service. He also had another career as a Traveling Service Engineer at the LeBlond Machine Tool Company that he spoke of often.

Jim’s Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of family.