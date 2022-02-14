Gabrielle “Gabby” Maria Baker, age 43 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, January 31, 2022. She was a homemaker. Gabby was born July 29, 1978 in Springdale, Ohio the daughter of Edward Ridolfo and Ruth Huber.

Mrs. Baker is survived by her loving husband of 18 years – Joshua N. Baker, Sr. whom she married June 21, 2003; three children – Joshua “JJ” N. Baker, Jr. of San Antonio, Texas USAF, Nina Ann Baker and Cora Lynn Baker both of Georgetown, Ohio; her parents – Edward Ridolfo and wife Kim of Leesburg, Florida and Ruth Huber of Columbus, Ohio; four brothers and sisters – Kristin Hoog and husband John of Plano, Texas, Dominic Ridolfo and wife Maggi of Warwick, New York, Danielle Leonard and husband John of Cutler Bay, Florida and Adriana Ridolfo and husband John Cook of Waterville, Ohio; father and mother-in-law – Floyd E. and Caryn B. Baker, Jr. of Lenoxburg, Kentucky; one brother-in-law – Jason Baker and wife Janeatte of Franklin, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. David Benjamin officiated. Visitation was from 9:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment was in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com