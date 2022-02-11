By Greg Haitz

St. Michael School in Ripley celebrated Catholic Schools Week last week, even though the recent snow and ice closed the school for two of those days.

St. Michael Principal Andy Arn, said “Catholic Schools Week was cut short, so we have a few CSW activities we would like to make up. Combine that with the fact that it’s Super Bowl Week, for the first time in the lifetimes of our students, and probably most of our parents, and we have a lot to celebrate! Teachers are planning Bengals/Super Bowl-related activities in some of our classes.”

Arn described some of the activities that took place at the school. Sunday was an open house at the school, and some of the eighth graders to spoke at the masses at three of the parishes associated with the school.

Monday was “Dress as your favorite Vocation” where students dressed up as what they want to be someday.

On Tuesday, some surveys were taken, and the school played Family Feud based on those surveys. . Wednesday the school went to Town and Country Bowling Lanes and bowled and had snacks. Thursday and Friday there was no school due to the snowstorm.

Because of that snow, this coming Thursday, students will wear their Cincinnati Bengals gear if they wish, and there will be a food drive between the classes.

On Friday, “thank you” cards that the students have been writing to the teachers and staff will be delivered.

Arn said, “The school’s goal is a strong moral education and a strong education.”

The school has almost doubled from 58 students to 109 in three years, and has 12 teachers and eight support staff. Some grades have waiting lists, as there is a cap of 12 students per grade.