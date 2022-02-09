Shirley Brierly, age 82, of Russellville, OH, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022 at the Anderson Mercy Hospital. She was born May 31, 1939 in Adams County, to the late Allen McDonald and Anna Mary (Waldron) Bowman. She worked at the US Shoe Factory in Ripley.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ward Brierly, step father, Francis Bowman; step mother, Laurel McDonald; brother-in-law, William Brierly; sisters-in-law, Linda McKenzie and Peggy Leonard.

She is survived by her children, Gary Morgan of Cincinnati, OH, Angie Polley (Danny) of Ripley, OH, Raymond Brierly of Russellville, OH; grandchildren, Sabrina Rodriguez (Dominick) of Lake in the Hills, IL, Johnathan Brierly of Ripley, OH, Stephanie Morgan (Mason) of Canal Winchester, OH; great grandchildren, Isabella Rodriguez and Tallen Brierly; sister, Kerry Stamm (Jeff) of Greenwood, IN; brother, Bill McDonald (Carol) of Las Vegas, NV, Harvey Bowman (Bridget) of Ripley, OH; brothers-in-law, Eddie Brierly (Barb) of Maysville, KY, Jimmy Brierly (Susie) of Feesburg, OH; sisters-in-law, Garnett (Deanie) Wisby of Feesburg, OH, Carol Swanger of Ripley, OH and special cousins, Karen Eads and Diana Applegate.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Red Oak Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at the Red Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening, February 11, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Red Oak Presbyterian Church.

Please sign Shirley’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.