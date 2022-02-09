Reverend Patricia June Caraway, age 83, of Sardinia, Ohio died Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the Adams County Manor in West Union, Ohio. She was a Minister at the Sardinia Church of The Nazarene in Sardinia, Ohio and a beautician at Betty’s Beauty Salon in Hamersville, Ohio. Patricia was born January 28, 1939 in Otway, Ohio the daughter of the late Raymond George and Relva Olive (Spears) Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother – James Oscar Brown; four sisters – Joann Puckett, Betty Ruth Pride, Marjorie M. Moore and Reva Kaye Butts.

Rev. Caraway is survived by her children – William Douglas Caraway and partner Amber Brown of Sardinia, Ohio and John David Caraway and wife Sheree Ann of Mt. Orab, Ohio; five grandchildren- Jessica Perkins and husband Nicholas of Batavia, Ohio, John Erik Caraway of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Cody Douglas Caraway, William Payton Caraway and Brennan Caraway all of Sardinia, Ohio; three great grandchildren- Liam Wayne and Eliana Grace Perkins of Batavia, Ohio and Paisley June Caraway of Lynchburg, Ohio; and two sisters- Carolyn Sue Evans of Hillsboro, Ohio and Elizabeth Gayle Davis of Beavercreek, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Bob Highley will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

The Caraway family has requested that facial coverings or masks be required for all in attendance.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Sardinia Church of The Nazarene, Sardinia, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com