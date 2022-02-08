Gary W. Kiser, a Vietnam era Marine Corp Veteran, 74, of Ripley, OH, passed away at his home on Friday, February 4, 2022. Gary was born on November 9, 1947 in Millstone, KY to Henry Kiser and Hattie Rae (Yonts) Kiser. Gary’s family moved from Millstone to Winchester, OH in April 1949. Gary graduated from Eastern Brown High in 1966. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1967 and went to boot camp in San Diego, CA. After boot camp, he served two tours in Vietnam. During one of his leaves, he met Margaret Evelyn Gregory. After Gary was honorably discharged as a Corporal, he and Margaret were married on November 8, 1969. Gary worked for General Motors in Norwood for 25 years, then trained to be a heavy equipment operator. He went back to work for General Motors in Ft. Wayne Truck and Bus for 10 years until he retired. The retirement life wasn’t for him, so he went to work for AutoZone where he worked for 8 years.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harold Dean Kiser, Henry Clark Kiser and sister, Larue Ivajean Powell.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 52 years Margaret, his children, Anthony (Sheila) Kiser of Hamersville, OH, Danielle (Howard) McClain of Ripley, OH and Andrew (Christina) Kiser of Mt. Orab, OH; his precious grandchildren, Jasmine Kiser, Nathaniel Burns and Lillian Kiser; siblings, Alleen Simmons of Sacramento, CA, Peggy Hall (Bill) of Bethel, OH, Carl Kiser of Crestview, FL, Doug Kiser (Candy) of Bethel, OH, Joan Kiser (Buddy Wittmeyer) of Dunnellon, FL and Larry Kiser (Judy) of Sardinia, OH; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Gary’s funeral will be held Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral home in Russellville, OH. Brett Kiser will be officiating. Military services will follow the funeral service by the Walter-Miller American Legion Post #394. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at 2:00 PM. Cremation will follow services.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box, 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or Sweats for Vets, C/O Eddie Bailey, 5540 Camp Run Rd, Georgetown, OH 45121.

