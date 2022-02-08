Daniel “Danny” Douglas Adamson, age 79 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Monarch Meadows in Seaman, Ohio. He was the owner of Danny’s Carryout and a meat cutter for IGA. Daniel was born September 12, 1942 in Adams County, Ohio the son of the late Alva Ray and Edna Lucille (Tadlock) Adamson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson – Zachary Daniel Adamson; three brothers – Paul, Thomas and Darryl Adamson and one sister – Mary Lou Shelton.

Mr. Adamson is survived by his wife of forty-four years – Minnie Kay (Fowler) Adamson, whom he married on September 24, 1977; four sons – Steven Adamson and wife Becky of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Vince Adamson and wife Nancy of Russellville, Ohio, Shane Adamson and wife Jeana of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Rob Adamson and wife Jennifer of Florence, Kentucky; one step-daughter – Trish Brewer of Mt. Orab, Ohio; two sisters – Ruth Saunders of Owensville, Ohio and Dottie Thompson of Lexington, Kentucky; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

