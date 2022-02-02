Wiley Timothy Brown (Waldo), age 61, of Mt. Orab, passed away Saturday January 15, 2022, at the Clermont Mercy Health Hospital. He was born on June 27, 1960, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of Wiley Edward Brown and Carolyn Mae (Merry) Brown. Wiley proudly served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Fort Knox as a Sergeant in the 2nd/6th Armor Calvary and 5th/28th Field Artillery. He was baptized at an early age and attended the Good News Gathering Church in Hillsboro. He worked in road construction in the Tri-State area for over 20 years, and was a member of the Reading Horseshoe Club, OK Horseshoe Club, and the NRA. Wiley enjoyed the outdoors and hunting, especially when it came to teaching his granddaughter, Chloe, the elements and dangers of hunting. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Wiley is survived by his wife of 22 years, Judy Wilson Brown, whom he married on November 5, 1999 in Reading, Ohio; his mother, Carolyn Mae Brown; a granddaughter, Chloe Richardson; four siblings, Michael Brown of Clarksville, Thomas Brown of Fayetteville, Joyce (Gary) Carter of Forest Park, and Susan Brown of West Union; three sisters-in-law, Kathleen Barber of Lynchburg, Connie (Mike) Newman of Lynchburg, Chris Wilson of Mt. Orab, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Wiley was preceded in death by his father, Wiley Edward Brown; two brothers, Kelly Brown, and Ronald Brown; three brothers-in-law, Larry Wilson, Michael Wilson, Frank Barber, and a sister-in-law, Patricia (Leonard) Nipper. Visitation was held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday January 22, 2022, at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Funeral services took place at 1:00 p.m. following visitation on Saturday January 22nd at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home. Burial, with military honors presented by the Highland County Honor Guard, will follow services in the Harwood Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc