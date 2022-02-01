Bristow’s Pharmacy on the corner of Second and Main in Ripley during the 1937 flood.

By Greg Haitz

The year 1937 was a banner year in history. The Golden Gate Bridge opened in San Francisco, Amelia Earhart disappeared on her attempted around the world flight, and the Japanese invaded China. All of these were major events, but say “1937” in the Ohio Valley and you bring up memories of the largest recorded flood in our area.

On January 5th of 1937, the river and creeks began to rise from melted snow. By January 10th, flood warnings were issued. Six to twelve inches of rain fell in Ohio, a total never before or since equaled; January 1937 remains the wettest month ever recorded in Ohio.

On January 26th, Ohio River gauge levels reached 80 feet in Cincinnati, the highest level in the city’s history.

In Ripley, the 1937 flood caused devastating damage. Twenty-nine dwellings in Ripley were condemned. More than 700 people in Brown County filed claims for assistance with the Red Cross. Water service did not return until February 6, and electricity came back on February 8th.

While all of this happened eighty-five years ago, there are still many stories from residents who either lived through it or have passed down family history.

Former Ripley Mayor, David Gray, who was mayor during our last big flood in 1997 recalled, “My grandfather, Lee Gray, was manager of Ripley Kroger. In 1937 it was at Main and Third Streets. After the flood receded, Kroger moved to the building where Ripley Builders is today.”

Michael Starks said, “My dad Bud Starks was 10 years old. He took a John boat to the 3rd floor of Bristow’s drug store. Went through one of the windows to get medical supplies.”

Shirley K. Armstrong said, “Fred Mussinan and family kept moving up in their house; finally went out the attic window in a john boat.”

Carolyn Hughes had this to say, “My brother, Larry Manley Jr. Was born during the ‘37 flood, he was born at home and mom had a midwife, the doctor couldn’t get there.”

My family told the story of my dad, Albert, an uncle, Jack, and my grandfather, Joe Haitz getting a john boat and going to a neighbor’s barn to get hogs out of the second story of the barn. The first pig fell in the river and drowned; the rest were saved. Interestingly, neither my dad, uncle, nor grandfather could swim.

I plan to do more stories on the ’37 flood, if you have anything to share, send them to me at haitzg1@yahoo.com.