Justin “Hub/Tug” Edmisten of Sardinia, Ohio passed away at Clermont Mercy Hospital on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the age of 39. He was born in Georgetown, Ohio on December 1, 1982 to Eric Lee and Cynthia Ann (nee Ramey) Edmisten.

Justin is survived by his loving parents; his caring sister Elisha (Mike) Rigdon of Mt. Orab, Ohio; his adored nephews Steven and Wyatt Rigdon of Mt. Orab, Ohio. Justin also leaves behind his maternal grandmother Joyce Ramey of Mt. Orab, Ohio; paternal grandmother Vada Edmisten of Mt.Orab, Ohio; uncles David Ramey of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Glenn (Barb) Edmisten of Mt. Orab, Ohio; and aunt Tootie (Dennis) Morrison of Winchester, Ohio. Along with numerous cousins including his special cousin Leon Morrison, family, and friends.

Justin was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Forrest Edmisten Sr, and maternal grandfather Charles L. Ramey.

Justin loved to hunt and fish.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am and run until time of service. Burial will follow the funeral services at Greenbush Cemetery.