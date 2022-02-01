Hazel Marie Boone, 87 of Portsmouth, Ohio and formerly of Ripley, Ohio, died Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the Hill View Retirement Community in Portsmouth. She was born March 12, 1934 in Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late Chester Allen and Dorothy Mae (Snyder) Bowen. She was also preceded in death by her husband William Franklin Boone; her stepmother – Eva Bowen; four children – William Allen Boone, Wesley Keith Boone, Deborah Kay Bradley and Connie Sue Smith; one brother – Donald Bowen.

Mrs. Boone is survived by six children – Michael Boone, Sr. (Dorothy) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Nancy Ellen Benjamin (Henry Jay) of Bethel, Ohio, Sherri Lynn Crager of Sciotoville, Ohio, Stephen Craig Boone (Alicia) of Ripley, Ohio, Denise Fay Jordan (Leonard) of Florida, Dennis Ray Boone (Rebecca Gail) of Georgetown, Ohio; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; half-sister – Mary Rose Jacobs (Michael) of Mt. Orab, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. on Thursday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Pisgah Ridge Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio.

