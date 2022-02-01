Charles Wayne “Buddy” Lawrence, age 61 of Owensville, Ohio died Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Hospice of Hope Kenton Point in Maysville, Kentucky. He was born October 12, 1960 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Colvin and Eleanor (McCleese) Lawrence. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother – Hal Jay Lawrence and one brother-in-law, Edward Carter.

Mr. Lawrence is survived by his children – Jeanette Whittington of Eastgate, Ohio, Gordon Lawrence of Texas and Althea Lawrence of Owensville, Ohio; three sisters – Vicki Carter of Hamersville, Ohio, Valerie Bruce of Bethel, Ohio and Andrea Sevier of New Richmond, Ohio and four grandsons – Michael, Alex, Landon and Ben Whittington all of Eastgate, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Monday, February 7, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Brent Keeton will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to DaVita Dialysis.

