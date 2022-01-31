Ripley’s singing policeman

RIPLEY, Ohio — Mike Meyer has been a police officer for the Village of Ripley for almost a year, and like many of us he has a life outside of his job. But, in addition to his family and friends, Meyer has a particular passion…singing.

Originally from Columbus, Meyer started with a group called Altered and sang with them for nine years, from 2005 to 2014. At this time, the group had a contract with Universal/Capitol Records and played many large shows across the country.

“Sharing the stage and rubbing elbows with some of America’s top rock bands and musicians such as Pop Evil, Drowning Pool, Saving Able, James Durbin (American idol), Skid Row, Bret Michael’s, Hollywood Undead, Asking Alexandria, 3 Pill Morning and many more,” said Meyer.

Meyer worked as a fireman during some of this time, and when things got to be too much, he decided to transition into law enforcement.

He was working in Clermont County when Ripley Police Chief Josh Miller brought him to Ripley. Of Ripley, Officer Meyer said, “I love it here. I’m kind of a river rat. And in my time as an officer this has been the best place I’ve worked.”

Officer Meyer will soon be recognized by the village council for a life-saver award.

Meyer uses the stage name of Mike Cage for his singing, but now, he just wants to have fun singing.

“The big lights are over for me. I’m 40 with two kids,” he said.

He plays all kinds of music.

Meyer has other interests — he has a business renting props to movie companies via his company called Cinema Shop.

“There is a movie being shot in Hamilton, Ohio and there is an old Crown Vic, from someone in Ripley being used in the movie,” said Meyer.

If you need a musician, his phone number is 859-991-9626 or email Madmikerecords@yahoo.com