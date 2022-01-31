Two boys survive

The victims of the deadly house fire on Gardner Road that occurred during the early morning hours of Jan. 21 were identified as Phillip Royster, age 49, Ashley (Linebaugh) Ramos, age 33, and Annabella Royster, female, age 4. Photo provided

Three people lost their lives in a house fire that occurred on Gardner Road between Ripley and Red Oak during the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 21. Photo by Wade Linville

According to a press release from Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis’ office, it was at approximately 5:01 a.m. when the Brown County Communications Center received a call advising of a structure fire at 7402 Gardner Rd, Ripley, OH. Once deputies arrived on scene they were able to make contact with two occupants of the residence who advised that three people were still inside. Ripley EMS transported the two occupants to the hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

Ripley Fire Department remained on scene and was able to extinguish the fire with the assistance of the Georgetown Fire Department, Russellville Fire & EMS, and the Aberdeen Fire Department.

The three additional occupants of the residence were located deceased inside of the residence. The State Fire Marshal Office arrived on scene and began the investigation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Ripley Fire and EMS, Georgetown Fire & EMS, Russellville Fire & EMS, Aberdeen Fire & EMS, and The State Fire Marshal Office for their assistance.

The victims in this fire have been identified as Phillip Royster, age 49, Ashley (Linebaugh) Ramos, age 33, and Annabella Royster, female, age 4. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Brown County Coroner’s Office extended its sincere condolences to the family members of these victims.

The survivors of the fire were an eight-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy.

Communities in Brown County are rallying behind the two boys who survived and gathering donations to cover the funeral expenses for the three who died in the fire.

Parker’s Pizzeria in Georgetown donated all of its daily sales on Wednesday to help cover the funeral expenses of the three victims who died.

Community Lanes in Georgetown will host a benefit Feb. 27 with bowling and a silent auction. Money raised will help with funeral expenses and getting the two boys back on their feet.

“We didn’t know the actual family, here in Brown County all of us come together when something happens, you know,” Donald Maloney, owner of Community Lanes, said in an interview with WCPO 9News.

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Middle School collected donations during basketball games held over the weekend, raising over $1,100 for the family.

“The first thing you do is come together,” said RULH Superintendent Jamie Wilkins. “Small communities such as this, everyone gives a lot of love when there’s a tragedy. Certainly this is a very sad, sad day for our staff and students.”

The school district will continue collecting donations and will also be donating food to the family, helping in any way it can, according to Wilkins.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up on Facebook to help raise money to support the two boys who survived the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.