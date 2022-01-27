Mary Alice Davenport, age 50 of Ripley, Ohio died Monday, January 24, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Mary was born November 7, 1971 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Shirley and Velcie (Flaugher) McKenzie. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death one granddaughter – Kaylee McKinley, one brother – Robert McKenzie and one sister – Bessie Hinson.

Ms. Davenport is survived by two children – Amanda McKinley and husband Zachary of Mt.Orab, Ohio and Matthew Davenport and girlfriend – Carrie Bolender of Ripley, Ohio; one granddaughter – Emma McKinley; one sister – Peggy Nolen and husband Donald of Vanceburg, Kentucky; two brothers – James McKenzie of Vanceburg, Kentucky and Thomas McKenzie of Ripley, Ohio and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be held at 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

