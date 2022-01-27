David Charles Rice, age 73 of Ripley, Ohio died Monday, January 24, 2022 at his residence. He was retired from the Ripley Bee Newspaper, a farmer, a United States Navy Vietnam War veteran serving aboard the USS Coral Sea and was a member of the Ripley Masonic Lodge F&AM #71. David was born April 27, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of the late Charles Leo and Jean (Ross) Rice. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by one great grandchild – Remy Waterfield.

Mr. Rice is survived by three daughters – Aimee Gast and husband Mike, Shannon Rice Adams and Minda McDaniel and husband Tony all of Ripley, Ohio; eight grandchildren – Kassidy Barbour, Paige Waterfield and husband Rich, Zachary McDaniel, Jonas and Jude Pfeffer, Leeland Ayers and Raelynn and Tyson; one great grandchild – Rowan Waterfield; one sister – Ellyn Grant of Vero Beach, Florida; three nieces – Kristin Neihoff, Marissa Johnson and Lauren Berner and one cousin – Rebecca Rickey and husband Gary Embrey of Georgetown, Ohio.

Private graveside services will be held at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Grayson, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ripley Life Squad.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com