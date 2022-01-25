Roy (Bub) Mays, 61, of Russellville, OH passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022 at his residence. He was born January 3, 1961 in Cincinnati, OH, son of the late Roy C. Mays and Maxine (Gray) Garrett. He worked in Farming and Construction most of his life.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his step father, David Garrett; niece, Lisa Phillips; 3 nephews, Jacob Phillips, Danny Courts and Joshua Parret; brother-in-law, Rodney Rickey and step sister, Sandy Rose.

He is survived by 2 step brothers, David Garret (Remie) of SD, Larry Garrett of IN; 3 sisters, Dorothy (Crickett) Sams of Russellville, Yvonne Becker (Tom) of Batavia, Aimee Garrett of Russellville; very special nieces and nephews, Jolynn Wheeler (Scott) of Russellville, Dan Wilson (Christie) of St. Augustine, Fl, Roy W. Mays (Dawn) of Loveland, Michael Smith (Lacey) of Mt. Carmel, Autumn Meeker (Andrew) of Russellville and many other great nieces and nephews. Roy was the Great Uncle to his nephew Colten Adams (Brittany) who once asked what is so great about Bubby? In which Bubby responded, Everything son, everything.”

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Drue Lane will be officiating. Anyone wanting to go to the cemetery can line up at the funeral home at 10:30 AM for the procession. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the Meeker Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

