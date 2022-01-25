Phillip Wayne Royster, 49, Ashley Nicole Ramos, 33 and Annabella Jean Royster, 4

Phillip Wayne Royster, age 49, Ashley Nicole Ramos, age 33 and Annabella Jean Royster, age 4 all of Ripley, Ohio died Friday, January 21, 2022 in a house fire in Ripley, Ohio.

Phillip was a factory worker. He was born September 18, 1972 in West Union, Ohio the son of the late Harvey and Anna Royster. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers – David and Carl Royster.

Ashley worked for an Adult Daycare in Mt.Orab, Ohio. She was born August 5, 1988 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of Jeff and Connie (Conrad) Linebaugh of Ripley, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents – Charles and Katherine Linebaugh and maternal grandparents – Eugene and Anna Rae Conrad.

Annabella attended preschool at the Ripley Elementary School. She was born March 30, 2017 in Maysville, Kentucky the daughter of the late Phillip W. Royster and Ashley N. (Linebaugh) Ramos.

They are survived by two sons and terrific big brothers – Jeffrey and Clayton Royster; Ashley’s parents – Jeff and Connie Linebaugh; Ashley’s aunts – Rhonda Jones of Ripley, Ohio, Barbara Gast of Amelia, Ohio and Fran Thomas of Germantown, Kentucky; Ashley’s best friend and wonderful aunt to her children – Hope Gonzalez of Maysville, Kentucky; her special cousin – David Germann of Germantown, Kentucky; Phillip’s brother and sister – Frank Royster of Hillsboro, Ohio and Mary Howard of Waverly, Ohio and his sister-in-law – Geneva Royster of Piketon, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Pisgah Ridge Cemetery near Ripley, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Royster Family Memorial Fund c/o Southern Hills Community Bank.

