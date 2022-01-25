Mary A. Gillis, 82

Mary A. Gillis, age 82 of Mt.Orab, Ohio died Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Arbors at Milford in Milford, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Mary was born May 18, 1939 in Wheeling, West Virginia the daughter of the late Ann Marie Plakson.

Mrs. Gillis is survived by her husband of 62 years – Ernie R. Gillis whom she married September 25, 1959; three children – Ernie R Gillis II and wife Dianne of Wasilla, Alaska, Anna Marie Schafer and husband Donald of Argos, Indiana and Eric R. Gillis of Mt.Orab, Ohio; two grandchildren – Zennia Gillis and Ernie R. Gillis III both of Wasilla, Alaska; one brother – Walter Huegle and wife Janet of Cincinnati, Ohio and two sisters – Sharon O’Brien and husband Danny and Regina Crabtree both of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, January 28, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, 704 S High Street, Mt Orab, Ohio 45154. Jonathan Lawler will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 704 S. High Street, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154 of Gideons International, P.O. Box 277, Mt.Orab, Ohio 45154.

