Brown County Chamber of Commerce moving to Mt. Orab

After 8 years of serving the Brown County business community from its current office space on Main Street in Georgetown, the Brown County Chamber of Commerce has announced it will continue its commitment to local businesses from a new location.

The Chamber will soon call Mt. Orab home.

“The Chamber is very important to the community and a huge benefit to the entire county,” said Village Mayor, Bruce Lunsford, “We are very excited to have the Chamber move to Mt. Orab and continue to support economic development and the business community throughout Brown County.”

Located less than a half mile North of the county’s busiest interchange, the Chamber’s new space will serve as a centralized hub to continue to deliver value to our current members, support county-wide community development efforts, and promote travel and tourism.

Formerly home to the Bardwell Winery, the Chamber’s new location will be easily accessible with ample parking and around-the-clock access to the Brown County Visitors’ Center. With nearly 17,500 vehicles traveling through Mt. Orab via U.S. Route 68 and Ohio State Route 32 daily, the move to 720 N High Street is poised to benefit the business community and those passing through and looking to explore all that Brown County has to offer.

According to Chamber leadership, this transition will only serve to strengthen its commitment to its mission: to enhance economic growth in the Brown County area by focusing on education, promotion and collaboration of the business community, recruitment and development of emerging community leaders, and those areas of the community affecting business. “The new office is a reflection of the vibrant future of the Chamber and the entire Brown County area,” said Missy Jimison, Brown County Chamber President/CEO. “We are proud of the increasingly important role the Chamber plays in improving the strength of the Brown County business community, and this move will allow us to take this work to a new level. The office will be a resource for visitors and residents alike, and a hub for Brown County’s businesses and community leaders.”

The Chamber is expected to take occupancy of the new space in February of 2022.

About the Brown County Chamber of Commerce

Brown County is a place of abundant natural beauty where the rich history of the past meets the dynamic growth of the future. Established in 1983, the Brown County Chamber of Commerce is an association of more than 250 businesses and organizations making the Brown County community a better place in which to live, work, and play. Our active membership consists of local businesses, professionals, non-profits and government representatives who enjoy connecting to the community through advocacy, educational and leadership opportunities.

For more information, contact Brown County Chamber President/CEO, Missy Jimison at 937-378-4784 or missy@brownchamber.com.