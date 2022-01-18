Hazel Jean Annis, age 80 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Villa Georgetown Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Georgetown, Ohio. She was retired from the Hearings and Appeals Division for Social Security and a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ and the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 Ladies Auxiliary. Hazel was born January 31, 1941 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Roy and Evelyn (Van Harlingen) Pollitt. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – George Annis in 1997, one brother – Earl W. Pollitt and one sister – Shirley Greene.

Mrs. Annis is survived by two sisters – Janet Luegering of Cincinnati, Ohio and Carol Castle and husband Jim of Aberdeen, Ohio; one brother-in-law – Paul Greene of Georgetown, Ohio; seven nieces and nephews – Terry New and husband Charlie, Timothy Luegering and wife Mindy, Catherine Frank-Drury and husband Tim, James Castle, Jr. and wife Claudia, Julie Harrop and husband Trent, Janet Gaffin and husband Ed and Jonelle Arnold and husband Terry; many great nieces and nephews and her close friend – Robert Boyd of Georgetown, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, January 20, 2022 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Troy Braunstein will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Thursday at the church. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

