Edith Myrle Bolender, age 88 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, January 10, 2022 at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ. Myrle was born October 5, 1933 in Decatur, Ohio the daughter of the late Andrew and Easter (Beucler) Carl. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Ralph Bolender in 2000, one son – Donnie Bolender and five brothers – Thomas, Donald, George, Robert and Sheldon Carl.

Mrs. Bolender is survived by three children – Michael Purdin of Georgetown, Ohio, Shayne Purdin of Hiddenite, North Carolina and Lisa Neel and husband Mark of Cincinnati, Ohio; ten grandchildren – Matthew, Jeremy and Josh Purdin, Angel Grindstaff, Sara Thomas, Leah and Anna Neel, Jennifer Bradford, Brian Bolender and Amy Lowe; several great grandchildren; one sister – Barbara Seip and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in the Shinkles Ridge Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio.

