April Marie Watson, age 47 of Georgetown Ohio, died Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at her home after a decade long battle with Huntington’s Disease. April was born April 14, 1974, in Cincinnati Ohio to Virginia Kellermann of Georgetown Ohio and the late James Edward Watson of Mt. Orab Ohio.

April’s unapologetic love of life was highly contagious to those around her – dancing, singing, a life spent celebrating. She loved going to church and visiting with friends and family.

April is survived by her two daughters – Kirsten Marie Grant and Layla Reece Marshall; two siblings – sister Julie Watson and husband Doug and brother Shawn Watson; three nieces – Hayley James and husband Cody, Meranda Watson and Madeline Doss.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.