Talmage “Leon” Blankenship Sr., age 90, Of Buford, OH passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Mercy Hospital Anderson with family by his side.

Leon was born on March 15, 1931 in Newcomb, Tennessee to the late Luster and Elva (nee Perkins) Blankenship.

Leon served in the United States Army. He worked as a Quality Control Inspector at Powell Valves and retired in 1984.

Leon is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years Susan (nee Hall) Blankenship, his loving children Linda RoseMeyer, Myrna Blankenship, Teresa (Ray) Pridemore, Doreen (Tony) Arnett, Leon Jr. (Lori) Blankenship, Spencer (D’Ann) Blankenship, Quinton (Misha) Blankenship, Courtney (Chuck) Bratton, Trevor (Tiffany) Blankenship, Dominic (Kelsey) Blankenship, Nadine (Eli) Osborn, Naomi (Jon) Stahl, Lillian (Jason) McConnaughey, Melissa (Kyle) Wilkin, Thaddeus (Sarah) Blankenship, and Jonathan (Maddie) Blankenship, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Along with his three caring sisters Mary Eula Privett, Charlene Knapp, and Bertie Paul.

In addition to his parents Leon was preceded in death by his two sons Bruce Blankenship, and David Lee Krueger; son in law Clint Stahl; and his siblings Noah Blankenship, Harley Blankenship, Alta Maxey, Lois Brady, Noel Blankenship, Beulah Henderson, and Ovie

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 10:00 am at Clear Mountain Community Church located at 4050 Tollgate Rd, Batavia, OH 45103. Visitation will be the evening before Sunday, January 16, 2022 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Burial will follow the services at Buford Cemetery. Pastor Mark Otten officiating.

