By Greg Haitz

On January 9, 1922, Colonel Charles Young was buried in Lagos, Nigeria. Col. Young’s body was laid to rest in the European section of a Nigerian Cemetery. He was buried with full military honors by the British colonial authorities. The British draped a U.S. flag over his casket, his casket was also adorned with flowers. A Nigerian police band performed as his body was transported to the cemetery. His body was carried by Nigerian sailors and soldiers.

Charles Young was born in Kentucky, where his parents were slaves. They escaped and ended up in Ripley, where Young attended school. He graduated as the valedictorian of his class. He taught for one year in Ripley before going to Army College at West Point.

Charles Young was an American soldier. He was the third African American graduate of the United States Military Academy, the first black U.S. national park superintendent, first black military attaché, first black man to achieve the rank of colonel in the United States Army, and highest-ranking black officer in the regular army until his death in 1922. Col. Young’s body was returned to the U.S. and interred at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia in June of 1923.

There is an Ohio History Connection plaque in his honor in John P. Parker Park on Front Street in Ripley. To learn more about Charles Young and his life in Ripley check out “Black Cadet in a White Bastion” by Brian G. Shellum.