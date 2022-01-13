James “Jim” Kirker, of Sardinia, Ohio passed away at Bethesda North Hospital surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the age of 54. He was born to the late Donald Leroy Kirker and Norma Lee (nee Mock) Kirker on August 9, 1967 in Georgetown, Ohio.

Jim is survived by his loving children Paige (Ben) Hoop of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Tyler (Brya) Jimison of Latham, Ohio, Trevor (Catherine) Jimison of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Zachary Kirker of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and Grant Kirker of Mt. Orab, Ohio; his adored grandson Renley Hoop of Mt. Orab, Ohio; and his caring siblings Marcia (Gary) Roger of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Donna (Michael) Gorham of Sardinia, Ohio, Bette (David) Dailey of Sardinia, Ohio, Christi Kirker of Hillsboro, Ohio, and Tommy (Megan) Kirker of Sardinia, Ohio; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to his father Jim was preceded in death by a son James Logan Kirker.

Jim was a Clermont County Deputy Sherriff and a K-9 Handler. He worked for the Mt. Orab and Sardinia Fire Departments. Jim was also a Youth Sports Coach, active in the Brown County Junior Fair, enjoyed riding motorcycles, and his time spent with his grandson.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Sardinia Church of Christ located at 7130 Bachman Rd, Sardinia, OH 45171. Visitation will be the evening before Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Church from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Burial will follow services at Sardinia Cemetery. Pastor Brett Parker officiating.