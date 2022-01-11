Roger Kenneth Carter, age 75 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the VA Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a retired tool and die maker for General Motors and Commissioner for the Brown County Veterans Services, a United States Vietnam War Army veteran with a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star with Valor, a member of the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 in Georgetown, Ohio, member and elder of the West Fork Baptist Church, an avid hunter who loved being in nature talking with God and spending time with his family. Kenny was born December 2, 1946 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Virgil and Helen (Day) Carter. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Joanna (Windsor) Carter in 2016 whom he married December 20, 1967, one brother – Joe Carter and two sisters – Barbara Vaughn and Bonnie Carter.

Mr. Carter is survived by five children – Michael Carter and wife Brandie of Cresco, Pennsylvania, Deanna Sarver and husband Frank, Robert Carter, Robin Carter and Rachel Vaughn all of Georgetown, Ohio; thirteen grandchildren – Bethany Lawrence, Christian Carter and wife Cassidy, Andy Carter and wife Kayla, Eric Courts, Caitlin Jones, Christopher DeVito, Dakota DeVito, Jamie Beimesche, Kathryn Clark, Brittany Chinn, Dylan Chinn, Derek Jones and Layne Jones; nine great grandchildren – Adrianna and Jolynn Carter, Hayley, Jayce and Ayva Lawrence, Emma and Ashleigh Carter, Daniel Carter and Aurora DeVito; six brothers and sisters – Alberta Bailey of Owensville, Ohio, Ralph Carter of Greenfield, Ohio, Bill Carter and wife Donna of Hilliard, Ohio, Terry Carter and wife Rita of Sardinia, Ohio, Vicki Carter of Williamsburg, Ohio and Nikki McIntosh of Maysville, Kentucky and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the West Fork Baptist Church, 10127 West Fork Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Pastor Paul Armacost officiated. Visitation was from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the church. Interment was in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio with military services by the Carey Bavis American Legion Post #180 in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the West Fork Baptist Church Food Pantry, 10127 West Fork Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.