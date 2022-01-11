Clifford E. Vogel, 87, of Russellville, OH passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, OH. He was born January 31, 1934 in Brown County, OH, son of the late Henry and Esther (Faul) Vogel. He was a mechanical engineer and a US Army veteran during the Korean Conflict. He was also a member of the Russellville Kiwanis Club.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Reed.

Cliff is survived by his children; Carolyn Clifton and husband James (Cisco) of Russellville, Dave Vogel and wife Vicki of Winchester and Steve Vogel of Russellville; brother, Roger Vogel and wife Doris of Georgetown; 6 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services with military services by the Walter-Miller American Legion Post # 394 will be held at the Linwood Cemetery in Russellville under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Tom Claibourne will be officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.

