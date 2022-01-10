Debra Sue Martin, 60, of Grayson, KY died December 20, 2021 at the Villa of Georgetown in Georgetown, OH. She was born October 10, 1961 in Georgetown, OH, the daughter of Robert and Barbara Martin.

She graduated from Eastern High School, class of 1979. Following graduation, she worked along with her parents at Martin’s Super Valu and B & D Truck Stop, then was employed at Smithfield for 23 years.

In addition, she was preceded in death by her father, Robert Martin, granddaughter, Lilly Ann Reck, Raymond (Berneda) Martin, Mary (Harley) Kirker.

She is survived by mother, Barbara Martin Patrick, step-father, Elwood Patrick, of Sardinia, OH; two daughters, Beth Paige and Caroline Swisshelm, of Hillsboro, OH; two sons, Aaron Reck of Ashland, KY and Joshua Reck of Grayson, KY; sister Janie (Tom) Raines of Sardinia, OH; two brothers, Terry (Eva) Martin of Cincinnati, OH and Daniel (Linda) Martin of Sardinia, OH; three step-brothers, Dennis (Cindy) Patrick of Huntsville, AL, Bill (Lisa) Patrick of Sardinia, OH and Tom Patrick of Sardinia, OH; aunt Mary Lou Martin of Sardinia, OH; uncle Charles (Nina) Kirker of Naples, FL; nine grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Debra was a loving mother and an avid animal lover who loved life, family, and friends.

A service remembrance was held at Gus Beam Funeral Home in Sardinia, OH on December 23, 2021.

Burial was at the Sardinia Cemetery.

Those who wish to remember Debra in a special way may make gifts in her memory to Hospice of Hope, 4605 Duke Dr., Suite 220, Mason, OH 45040.

The family would like to thank Villa of Georgetown, Dr. Donohoo, and Hospice of Hope.