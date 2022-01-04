Ralph Lay, 74, of Winchester, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at his home. He was born June 23, 1947 in Williamsburg, KY, son of the late Ernest and Nola (Taylor) Lay. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Connie Rains Lay. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ernie Lay; sisters, Arlene Pfaff and Ailene Lay and 1 great-grandchild, Sully Hurt.

Ralph honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He retired from General Motors and was a lifetime member of the NRA.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Mark Lay of Ryland Heights, KY; daughter, Melissa Hurt and husband Danny of West Union, OH; grandchildren, Daniel Hurt, Devin Hurt and wife Cassy, Jacob Hurt and wife Bailey; great-grandchildren, Destiny, Raeann, Camden and Scarlett Hurt; sisters, Retha Orrick and Husband Paul, Florine Morgan and husband Gene and Donna Jones.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5:00 – 8:00 PM, Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the Decatur Community Center (old Byrd Township School in Decatur), 10140 US 125, Russellville, OH 45168, under the direction of Meeker Funeral Home. Ralph will have another visitation from 11:00 AM, until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM, Friday, January 7, 2022 at Croley Funeral Home, 103 S. Second St., Williamsburg, KY 40769. Gene Morgan will officiate. Burial will follow at Youngs Cemetery in Corbin, KY.

