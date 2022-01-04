Gary Duane King, 62, of Mt. Orab, OH passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Mercy Clermont Hospital. He was born June 10, 1959 in Georgetown, OH, son of the late William Francis and Annie Lee (Prine) King. Gary was a member of the Georgetown Baptist Church.

Gary is survived by his brothers, Dwight King and wife Evelyn of Mt. Orab, Daryl King and wife Charlotte and Dean King all of Georgetown; sisters, Carolyn McIntosh and husband Ben of Loveland and Wanda Teeters of Sebring, AL as well as several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service were held at 1:00 PM, Monday, January 3, 2022 at Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown. Pastor Chuck Reeves officiated. Arrangements are entrusted to Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of your choice.

