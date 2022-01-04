Betty Lou Green, 71, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 at her home. She was born May 19, 1950 in Ripley, Ohio the daughter of the late Edgar William and Ruth Ramsey. She was also preceded in death by her husband – Douglas Green; one daughter – Debbie Brierly; one son Mark Kiskadden and one sister – Dora Mullikin.

Betty is survived by her life partner – Demaree Sexson; four children – Barbara Roop (Mick) of Ripley, Ohio, Susan Woodruff (Dwayne) of Okeechobee, Florida, James Green of Moscow, Ohio and Kelly Thatcher (Richard) of Mt. Orab, Ohio; ten grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one brother – Daniel Ramsey of Texas and her uncle – Web Ramsey (Jenny) of Aberdeen, Ohio.

Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Cahall Funeral Home of Ripley, Ohio is serving the family.