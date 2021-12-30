National Wreaths Across America Day was observed in Ripley on Dec. 18. Photo by Wade Linville

National Wreaths Across America Day was observed in Ripley on Dec. 18. Photo by Wade Linville

National Wreaths Across America Day was observed in Ripley on Dec. 18. Photo by Wade Linville

National Wreaths Across America Day was observed in Ripley on Dec. 18. Photo by Wade Linville

Major General Steve Stivers speaks during the Wreaths Across America Day ceremony in Ripley’s Maplewood Cemetery on Dec. 18. Photo by Wade Linville

National Wreaths Across America Day was held Dec. 18, a day in which more than 2,700 locations in the United States and abroad hold wreath-laying ceremonies to remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve and have served in the U.S. Military, and to teach children the value of freedom.

There was a crowd gathering in Ripley’s Maplewood Cemetery on Dec. 18 as the community observed the 2021 National Wreaths Across America Day.

Among the speakers at this year’s Wreaths Across America ceremony at Maplewood Cemetery was Ripley native and former congressman, Major General Steve Stivers (Ohio Army National Guard).

The ceremony was opened by Dee Watters, Ripley-Lt. Byrd Chapter of the DAR-Daughters of the American Revolution.

Village of Ripley Mayor Nowana Bingaman welcomed everyone and asked for everyone to say a prayer for all those still serving.”

Major General Steve Stivers was then introduced by his mother, Carol Stivers.

“This ceremony is meant to honor all of those Americans who served our country from the Revolutionary War until today,” said Steve Stivers.

“Since the earliest days of our Republic, sons and daughters have answered the call when our country needed them to fight our nation’s wars. Today, we get a chance to honor those who served, and who lay in permanent rest in this cemetery.”

Stivers closed by reciting a poem by Father Dennis Edward O’Brien: “It is the soldier, not the reporter, who has given us freedom of the press. It is the soldier, not the poet, who has given us freedom of speech. It is the soldier, not the agitator, who has given us freedom to protest. It is the soldier who salutes the flag, whose coffin is draped by the flag, who gives that protester the freedom to abuse and burn the flag.”

Following Major General Steve Stivers was the wreath-laying ceremony, then a benediction by Jackie Kabler Hanson.

The ceremony closed with the playing of Taps, a gun salute, and the retiring of the colors.

Receiving special thanks from DAR for helping to make this year’s Wreaths Across America Day ceremony in Ripley a successful event were members of the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington High School Marine Corps JROTC, American Legion Post 367, and Simon Kenton VFW Post 2734.