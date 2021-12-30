Three sentenced to prison in Brown County Court of Common Pleas

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Three individuals were recently sentenced to prison time in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas.

Seth Thomas Wilson, 36, of Georgetown, was indicted on two counts of domestic violence and one count of obstructing official business on Oct. 20, and on Nov. 12 he entered a plea of guilty on one count of domestic violence, a third degree felony. On the day he entered his guilty plea, Brown County Common Pleas Judge Scott T. Gusweiler sentenced Wilson to confinement of 18 months in the Ohio Department of Corrections while dismissing count two of domestic violence and obstructing official business.

Wilson’s post release control is mandatory for 3 years, as well as the consequences for violating conditions of post release control imposed by the Parole Board. He received 33 days of credit for jail time served.

According to the indictment filed against Wilson on Oct. 20, it was on or about Oct. 11 when he “did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to Tammara Bell, a family member of household member.”

Christopher Berning, 47, of Batavia was sentenced by Judge Gusweiler to six months in the Ohio Department of Corrections for aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).

It was on Nov. 3 when Berning was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (Methamphetamine, fifth degree felony) and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony.

Berning’s sentencing was held on Dec. 8, the same day he entered his plea of guilty on one count possession of drugs. His charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound was dismissed.

Post release control is optional for Wilson for up to 2 years, as well as the consequences for violating conditions of post release control imposed by the Parole Board. He received no credit for time already served in jail.

Thomas W. Valentine, 43, of Fayetteville, was sentenced to six months in the Ohio Department of Corrections after entering a plea of guilty to one count of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, on Nov. 16.

Court records show that Valentine was indicted on one count of felonious assault (second degree felony) and one count of domestic violence (fourth degree felony) on Sept. 24, 2020.

The count of felonious assault was dismissed.

According to the indictment filed, it was on or about Sept. 15, 2020 when Thomas Valentine “did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to Terri S. Valentine, a family or household member.”