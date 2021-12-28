Lois (nee McKinley) Conwell, 86

Lois (nee McKinley) Conwell of New Hope, Ohio went home to be with God on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at the age of 86. She was born March 17, 1935 in Georgetown, Ohio to the late Charles Joseph and Mary Lee (nee Martin) McKinley.

Lois is survived by her loving children Phillip (Cheryl) Conwell Jr. Of Mendocino, California, Teri Stephenson of Georgetown, Ohio, Mari (Larry) Broerman of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Pamela (John) Hembree of Goshen, Ohio; her adored grandchildren Michelle, Sean, Lindsey, Nicole, Charity, Sarah, Heather, Rachel, Joseph, Katherine, Allison, and Anthony; and her 16 cherished great grandkids.

In addition to her parents Lois was preceded in death by her beloved husband Phillip “Arnie” Conwell, her sister Mildred Walker, and brother Willard McKinley.

Lois was a member of the Mt. Orab United Methodist Church, and the Brown County Seniors.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11:00 am at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Visitation will be held the evening before on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Pastor Al Bolte and Dr. Timothy McKinley officiating. Burial will follow services at Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

Memorial Donations may be directed to the Mt. Orab United Methodist Church Food Pantry, Mt. Orab EMS, or the Vitas Hospice.