Dale Gadd, 78, of Lake Waynoka, OH passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at the U.C. Medical Center in Cincinnati. He was born January 11, 1943 in Louisville, KY, son of the late Jess and Dorothy (Mullins) Gadd. He retired from the Ford Motor Co and was a member of the Hamersville Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Sherry Mullins.

Dale is survived by his loving wife, Verna Gadd of Lake Waynoka; daughter, Debbie Dusterhoft and husband Dan of Georgetown; brother, Jerry Gadd of Florence, KY; 3 grandchildren, Andrew, Taylor and Jessica; 2 great grandchildren, Jalen and Garrett; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at noon at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville. Burial will follow in the Independence Cemetery in Independence, KY at 2:30 PM. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hamersville Baptist Church.

