Jeanette Calhoun Bowling, 82 of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Hospice of Hamilton Inpatient Care Center in Hamilton, Ohio. She was born November 7, 1939 in Farler, Kentucky the daughter of the late Jake and Harriett (Hamilton) DeHart. She was also preceded in death by two husbands – Ernest Carl Calhoun and Lowell Thomas Bowling; a daughter – Judy L. Gross; a son – Gary E. Calhoun and eleven siblings.

Mrs. Bowling is survived by a very special friend – Richard Bowling; a daughter – Angela Warman of Ripley, Ohio; a son – William E. Calhoun of Ripley, Ohio; eight grandchildren – Cleatous and Joe Gross of Ripley, Ohio, Donnie Gross of Georgia, Grady and Ashleigh of Hamilton, Ohio, Wesley Calhoun of Cincinnati, Ohio, Amanda Warman of Manchester, Ohio and April Warman of Maysville, Kentucky; fourteen great-grandchildren; numerous great great-grandchildren and nine siblings.

Visitation was from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M. Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Cremation followed. Inurnment in Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com