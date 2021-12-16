Everett “Dick” Murray of Sardinia, Ohio passed away on December 13, 2021 at the age of 78. He was born to the late Odis Avery and Maudie Mae (nee Rowe) Murray in Indian Hill, Ohio on December 30, 1942.

Dick is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years Margie Murray; his loving children Richard Murray, Marie Fields, Everett (Michelle) Murray II, Ronald (Gary Combs) Murray, and Donald (Bernadine) Murray; his adored grandchildren Amber (Darrell) Sanders, Chasidy (Chris) Carter, Daniel (Amanda) Sheppard, Robert (Nikki) Sheppard, Brandy (Steve) Tallent, Ronald Fields, Donald Fields, Jeremy Murray, Ashley Murray, Brittany Murray, and Matthew Murray; his cherished great grandchildren Elizabeth, Emmalynn, Jackson, Charish, Chayleb, Jacob, Lucas, William, Ella, Lane, Travis, Ralston, Bentley, Madeline, Hudson, and Ryland; his caring sister Edna Boles; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

In addition to his parents Dick was preceded in death by his siblings Patsy Schmid, Cletis Murray, Raymond Earl Murray, and granddaughter Vanessa Murray.

Dick was a member of the Batavia Baptist Temple.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12:00 pm at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Family and friends will be received beginning at 10:00 am until the time of service. Pastor Danny Lambert officiating. Burial will follow funeral service at Fincastle Cemetery.