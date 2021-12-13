Kenneth Edward Dundes, age 65, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away late Thursday afternoon, December 9, 2021 at the Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

He was born August 19, 1956 in Cincinnati, Ohio, son of the late Kenneth Edward & Joyce Lee (Hammon) Dundes SR.

Ken retired as the commercial sales manger for Smyth Automotive in Landen, Ohio.

Surviving are his daughter- Marie Ingle of CO, son- Jason Dundes of Wilmington; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and a sister- Denise (Bobby) Pollington; Jackson, MI.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his wife- Thelma Michelle (Rogers) Dundes; and son- Kenny Dundes.

Private Remembrance Celebration of Life Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements. Contributions in Ken's memory may be made to your local humane society.