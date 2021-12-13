Judy Ann Cumberland, age 75, of Mount Orab, Ohio, passed away early Thursday morning, December 9, 2021 at the Adams County Manor in West Union, Ohio.

She was born February 8, 1946 in Yellow Springs, Ohio, daughter of the late Mac & Flora (Tackett) Swinford.

Judy had worked as a Nursing Aide in the area for nursing homes, hospitals, and in home care.

Surviving are her children- Jimmy (Ann) Cumberland of Sardinia, OH, Angel (Mike) Yager, of Hillsboro, Ohio & Jeff Cumberland, of Amelia; grandchildren- Amanda (Jeremy) Stout, Adam (Jessica) Edgington, Collin (Kari) Yager, Cody (Shawnee) Yager, Michaela (Zach) Ritt, and Cole Cumberland; great-grandchildren- Reece, Jordan, Maverick, Zaydan, Izzy, Ella, Ileana, & Mason; and her best friend- Debbie Moore.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 4 sisters.

The Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 Noon, Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Edgington Funeral Home, 17 East Main Street, Mowrystown, Ohio.

The Funeral procession will begin immediately after visitation at the funeral home going to the Mount Orab Cemetery, St Rte 68, Mount Orab, Ohio, where graveside services will be held. Pastor Brice Owens will officiate.

Contributions in Judy’s memory may be made to the Brown County Library, 613 South High Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154, where Judy loved to go. . To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.