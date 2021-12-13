Carol Ann Maher, 72, of Aberdeen, Ohio, died Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Baptist Health Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was a CNA for twenty-five years and a teacher for the mentally handicapped for fifteen years. She was also an avid bingo player. Ms. Maher was born January 16, 1949 in Mt. Orab, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert and Flora (Brooks) Willett.

Ms. Maher is survived by one son – David Phillips; three daughters – Angela Boone (William), Debbie Phillips (Donald Boone) and Crystal Davis (Keith); eight grandchildren – Ashley Boone, Tori Boone (Nakoa Gast), Sierra Cabetto (Anthony), Robert Cox, Michaela Homback, Cody Davis (Alayna), Kari Davis and Kayden Davis; eight great-grandchildren – Prezley Gast, Paxton Gast, Aria Cobetto, Wyatt Cobetto, Raylynn Gilbert, Kaylee Davis, Everly Davis and Westin Davis; one sister – Margaret Gee (Lester) and one brother – Larry Willett (Linda)

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday. Cremation will follow the funeral services.

