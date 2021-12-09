Virginia “Sharleen” South, 82

Virginia “Sharleen” South, age 82 of Melbourne, Kentucky and formerly of Batavia, Ohio, died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at her home. She had many different interests in her life that led to several varied jobs. Besides being a wife and mother, she was an antique dealer, a florist and a member of the Methodist Church.

Virginia was born July 2, 1939 in Breathitt County, Kentucky. She was the eleventh and last child of James and Sarah Banks. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers – Liberty, William, Clarence, James and Kenneth; sisters – Angie, Katherine, Marie, Carrie, and Wanda.

Virginia is survived by her husband of fifty-six years – William M. South; five children – Linda, Thomas, Robert, David and Daniel; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service was held December 5, 2021 at The Oakland United Methodist Church in Melbourne, Kentucky.

If desired, memorials can be sent to: The Oakland United Methodist Church 7867 Stonehouse Rd. Melbourne, KY. 41059