Linda Lou Farrell (nee Sowers), a resident of Georgetown, passed away at Mercy Anderson Hospital, on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the age of 80.

She was born on February 11, 1941, to the late Leroy and Hazel Sowers (nee Kriick). She is survived by her children: Jeff, Lorie, Sharon, and Karen Farrell all of Georgetown, Ohio. She is also survived by one sister Pat (Tyrone) Cox of Manchester, Ohio, one brother Donnie (Sue) Sowers of Hamersville, Ohio, and her husband of 40 years, Stanley “Duke” Farrell of Georgetown, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers: Charles Scott Jr., Bob Sowers, Dyke Sowers, Willie Sowers, and five sisters: Maggie Parker, Kate Baker, Helen Clancy, Mary Higle, and Ruth Ann Sowers. She is also survived by several brothers and sisters-in-law as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

To know Lou was to love her. She loved listening to the Reds games, enjoyed the outdoors, and spending time with her family and pets.

Visitation for Lou will be held at Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church on Thursday, December 9. 2021, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Services will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 11:00 AM, also at the church with Pastor Mike Starkey officiating. Interment at Tate Township Cemetery. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Bethel serving the family. www.ecnurre.com