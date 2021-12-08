Charlotte L. Spradlin, 96

Charlotte L. Spradlin, age 96 of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She was a homemaker and a member of the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene. Mrs. Spradlin was born May 4, 1925 in Portsmouth, Ohio the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Stewart) Stratton. She was also preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years – Bob Spradlin in 2008, whom she married July 25, 1945; two great grandchildren – Courtney and Noah Johnson; two brothers and one sister.

Mrs. Spradlin is survived by two daughters – Diana Johnson and husband James of Georgetown, Ohio and Carolyn Marks and husband Daniel of Amelia, Ohio; five grandchildren – Amy Sauer, Dylan Marks, Bianca Stephens and husband Jeremy, Tim Johnson and Nancy Garrison and husband Mike; four great grandchildren – Norah Sauer, Jacob Johnson and wife Annie, Kylee Garrison and Macey Garrison and her loving dog – Ginger Belle.

Private Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the convenience of the family at the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, 4886-4898 East State Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

