Loftie Lee Hensley of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2021 in Kenwood, Ohio at the age of 65. He was born to Delbert Hensley and the late Saundra (nee Howard) Hensley on September 30, 1956 in Georgetown, Ohio.

Loftie is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years Robin L. Hensley of Mt. Orab, Ohio; his loving children Jamie (Sandra) Hensley of Highland Heights, Kentucky, Mickey (Lora) Zimmerman of Winchester, Ohio, Mark Zimmerman of Moores Hill, Indiana, Debbie Arellano of Columbus, Ohio and Sherrie (Nick) Kidder of Leescreek, Ohio; his adored grandchildren Payne, Logan, Arisa, Alex, Andrea, Hayley, Hunter, Austin H., Avery, Sydney, and Austin A., and his cherished great grandson Bentley; his caring siblings Dreama (Doug) Cordrey of Sardinia, Ohio, and Devri L. (Stephanie) Hensley of Sardinia, Ohio; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Loftie was a member the Eagles Maysville, Kentucky, and the Free Will Baptist Church in Moores Hill, Indiana. He was also a Naval Veteran who severed on the USS Sanda Barbara, and he was a member of the Teamsters Union. Loftie graduated from Eastern High School in the class of 1974.

Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 11:00 am at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154. Visitation will be the evening before on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Pastor David Phillips officiating. Interment will follow the funeral service at Fairfax Cemetery, Hillsboro, Ohio.