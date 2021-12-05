Ruby May Watson, 82

Ruby May Watson, age 82 of Georgetown, Ohio died Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. Mrs. Watson was a homemaker. She was born April 24, 1939 in Brown County, Ohio the daughter of the late Harold and Stella (Bills) Cox. She was also preceded in death by her husband of sixty-two years – David Arthur Watson, one son – Carl Lee Watson and one sister – Mary (Cox) Cole.

Mrs. Watson is survived by one son – David Arthur Watson, Jr. and wife Hannah of Georgetown, Ohio; five grandchildren – Channan Lee (Watson) Fain and husband Donald of Ripley, Ohio, Dana Rachelle (Sidwell) Adams and husband Marty of Ripley, Ohio, David Benjamin Watson and wife Sarah of Lebanon, Ohio, Heather Lynn (Watson) Shepherd of Georgetown, Ohio and Hillary Miranda (Watson) Conway and husband Jason of Goshen, Ohio; twelve great grandchildren – Jacob Martin Adams, Bailey Rachelle Adams, Kaylyn Lee Eckler, Alyssa Dawn Fain, Austin Joseph Young, Alec Samuel Young, Aiden James Young, Blake Benjamin Watson, Peyton Jo Shepherd, Declan Arthur Scott, Harper Rey Conway and Charlotte Patricia Conway; two great great grandchildren – Mahala Mae Neidich and Adaline Grace Neidich; one sister – Francis (Cox) Borden of Georgetown, Ohio; one daughter-in-law – Deborah (Sidwell) Watson of Ripley, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Friday. Interment will be in the Norman Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Brown County Humane Society, 100 Veterans Blvd, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com