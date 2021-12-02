Terry “Hair Bear” Lee Kinnaird of Blanchester, Ohio, passed away on November 30, 2021, at the age of 61.

She was the beloved wife of 16 years to Geoff Kinnaird; loving mother of Maggie (Otis) Bolender, Tiffany (Brian) Burton, Crystal (David) Lovejoy, and Brittany Young; proud grandmother of Trace, Zoey, Trent, Avery, Emilynn, Peyton, Marlee, Azalea, Oakley, Blaze, Grayson, Malachi, Paxton, and Ayden; dear daughter of Opal Steward; cherished sister of Connie (Barry) Aills, Helen (Eugene) Strong, Jim (Teri) Steward, and Kenny (Paula) Steward.

Terry was preceded in death by her father, Allen Steward.

A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, Ohio, where friends will be received from 11am until the time of service.

Interment will take place at Vera Cruz Cemetery, Fayetteville, Ohio.