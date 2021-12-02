Mae Kirschner, age 82 of Georgetown, Ohio died Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Hospice of Cincinnati – East in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was a retired cook for the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio, a farmer, member of the Highway 32 Church of Christ near Williamsburg, Ohio and loved cooking, gardening, crocheting, crafting and bowling. Mae was born March 18, 1939 in Tyner, Kentucky the daughter of the late Oakley and Lula (Campbell) Montgomery. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers – Don and Dave Montgomery and two sisters – Joyce Barrett and Marie Farmer.

Ms. Kirschner is survived by five children – Deborah Springer of Cincinnati, Ohio, Mark Kirschner and wife Christine of Pinellas Park, Florida, Troy Kirschner of Georgetown, Ohio, Jamey Kirschner of Batavia, Ohio and Lisa White of Georgetown, Ohio; ten grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren and three sisters – Mable Leytze of Troy, Ohio, Marion Hughes of Brookville, Indiana and Joan Jones of Florida.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Lowell Smith will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Mt.Orab Cemetery in Mt.Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Highway 32 Church of Christ, 1688 Tri County Highway, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com