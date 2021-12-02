Daniel A. Frazier, 56 years of Mt. Orab, OH, passed Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Dan was born November 25, 1965 in Cincinnati, OH, the son of the late David Frazier and Ethel (Duke) Frazier of Mt. Orab.

Dan was a graduate of Western Brown High School and Southern Hills Career & Technical Center. Dan was employed at Jeff Wyler Automotive in Eastgate.

Beside his mother Ethel, Dan is survived by one brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Sara Frazier of Wellston, OH, niece, Stormie Frazier, three great nieces, aunt, Jean Watkins of Lebanon, several cousins and a host of friends.

On behalf of Dan’s wishes, he is to be cremated.

Memorials may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.

