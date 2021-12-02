Charles R. Jones, 83 of Winchester, OH, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at his residence. He was born October 25, 1938 in Brown County, OH to the late Ore and Edna Clara (White) Jones. He retired from Ford Motor Co and was a member of the Hickory Grove Church in Tollesboro, KY.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife, Iva Dean Jones; son, James Jones; step-sons, Jamie and Ronnie Reeves; daughter, Debra Doyle; brothers, Jim and John Jones; sisters, Sue Moler, Bernice Connor, Mary Stephens and Grace Kuhlwein.

He is survived by his loving wife, Thelma Jones of Winchester; sons, Gerald Jones and wife Evelyn of Winchester, John Jones and wife Glenna of Winchester, Travis Carpenter of Maysville, KY, Troy Reeves and wife Katherine of FL, Josh Reeves and wife Jessica of West Union; daughters, Bonita Jodrey and husband Danny of Winchester, Carol Burns and husband Larry of Sardinia, Anisa Cassidy and husband Matt of Flemingsburg, KY; sister, Dorothy Taylor of Batavia; 2 step-grandchildren that Charles and Thelma raised, Cory and Savannah Boschart; 26 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at the Meeker Funeral Home in Russellville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hickory Grove Church, 5166 W KY 10, Tollesboro, KY 41189.

Please sign Charles’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.